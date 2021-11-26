We’re Appreciative of These Sexy City Best Friend Moments

We’re Appreciative of These Sex and City Best Friend Moments

And with that, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite Sex and the City BFF moments.

Here’s where you can find them.

If Carrie Bradshaw and the girls have taught us anything, it’s that while fashions come and go, true friendship never goes out of style.

The Sex and the City ladies stick together through thick and thin, whether Carrie and Big are breaking up for the hundredth time or Samantha is openly sharing her latest sexcapade.

(We can’t say the same for the actresses who play them, but that’s another story…)

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, Chris Noth, and Willie Garson starred in the Emmy Award–winning HBO drama, which aired for six seasons between 1998 and 2004 and won the hearts of women everywhere.

SATC has spawned two successful feature films, extending the show’s legacy.

The highly anticipated revival of the franchise, And Just Like That, will premiere in December.

On HBO Max, at 9 p.m.

We figured it’d be best to relive the SATC friendship moments we’re thankful for while we’re enjoying holiday-themed cosmos and pumpkin pie at home.

(For the record, it was a more difficult decision for Carrie than deciding between buying shoes and paying rent.)

Take a seat, unwind, and let the moments below remind you why Carrie, Samantha, Miranda, and Charlotte are everyone’s favorite girl gang.

“The Agony and the Ex-tacy” is an episode from the series “The Agony and the Ex-tacy.”

Carrie’s 35th birthday dinner is marred by a heartbreaking turn of events: none of her friends show up.

Her friends persuade her to go to a coffee shop with them to celebrate after she sits alone at the table and walks home alone with a birthday cake in hand.

The hardest part of Carrie’s birthday was not having a “soulmate” to wish her a happy birthday.

“Perhaps we could be each other’s soulmates, and then we could let men be just these great nice guys to have fun with,” Charlotte suggests.

(Alright, we’re in the same boat.)

“The Baby Shower” is the title of one of the episodes in the series.

The ladies attend a baby shower, but tensions rise when Charlotte discovers that her future baby’s name, Shayla, was stolen by one of her friends.

When Samantha enters the room and hears the squabbles, she immediately sides with Charlotte and refers to her as a “bitch.”

[…]

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

These Sex and the City Best Friend Moments Make Us Thankful

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async wpcc-script async wpcc-script async <p>[wpcc-script async> wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

We’re Thankful for These Sex and the City Best Friend Moments