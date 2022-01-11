We’re cousins, and our glow has some people arguing that makeup should be banned because we go from 50 to 20 in minutes.

We’re cousins, and our glow has people arguing that makeup should be banned because we go from 50 to 20 in minutes.

TWO cousins have sparked a social media frenzy after sharing a glow-up so impressive that it’s prompted calls for the government to outlaw makeup.

Ray Dazzy posted a before and after video of herself and her cousin Rosalinda Dershmuk on TikTok, beginning with the pair flaunting their make-up-free looks for the camera.

The relatives looked down the lens, drawing attention to the dark circles under their eyes and greying hair as The Boss Wives’ Pretend played over the top.

They then showed off their incredible transformation, going from make-up-free to flawless complexions and sparkling eyes.

With the help of a black and green wig, their hair went from short and greying to long and luxurious.

Hundreds of comments were left by impressed viewers, though some were terrified by their makeup skills’ sheer power.

“Can the government really ban make-up?” one person wrote, while another added, “No wonder men don’t trust us.”

A third person added, “This is against the law.”

“That’s why I always go on a date when it’s raining,” another person joked.

Someone else remarked, “What sorcery is this?” while another added, “She went from 50 to 20 in seconds.”

Others speculated that the cousins made themselves look worse by using cosmetics to darken their under-eyes and yellow their teeth in the make-up-free appearance at the start.

One person commented, “Acknowledge the makeup before as well!!! Well done ladies!”

“You guys are hilarious with that before make up shot.. the after is gorgeous though,” another person commented.

