We’re craving family time after hearing about John Legend’s cozy holiday plans with Chrissy Teigen.

John Legend also explained why his new Christmas song with LG SIGNATURE is the perfect addition to your holiday playlist in an exclusive interview with E! News.

It’s the most wonderful time of year to eat, so bring out the eggnog and gather around the table!

With Christmas approaching, John Legend is getting ready by decorating his home and releasing “You Deserve It All,” a new holiday song he wrote with LG SIGNATURE.

Although receiving gifts and presents is nice at this time of year, nothing beats a delicious meal prepared by his wife Chrissy Teigen.

“Well, as you know, I am married to a fantastic cook.

During the holidays, she makes a mean beef Wellington,” John told E! News exclusively.

“We love having it for Christmas Eve dinner because there are so many delicious pies and desserts.”

Chrissy’s sweet potato streusel pie is, in my opinion, her best dessert.”

“It’s amazing,” the Voice coach continued.

This holiday season, we’ll be packing on the pounds.”

However, as any parent knows, the holiday season isn’t just about the food: Santa is under pressure to deliver the best gifts and toys possible.

“It’s a relaxing day, and it’s a day with family, and it’s a day to enjoy each other and see the kids excited about whatever they got,” John explained.

“They’ll play with it for a while, then break it or forget about it,” John believes his children Luna, 5, and Miles, 3, still believe in Santa.

Your holidays may look a little brighter once you play John’s new song, “You Deserve It All,” which features several of John’s favorite LG SIGNATURE products, including the world’s first rollable TV, the OLED R TV.

“I really like what we came up with,” he said.

“It’s one of my favorite Christmas songs, and the recording turned out beautifully,” he says.

The video turned out to be absolutely stunning.

When a company asks you to write a song, you’re not sure if you’ll be able to come up with something good, but it all worked out.

It’s inspired by the idea of lavishing love and generosity on your loved ones and making it extra special for them…

