We’re glad the dragons turned us down because now we’ve been given millions, say the successful Dragons’ Den duo.

We’re glad the dragons turned us down because now we’ve been given millions, says a successful Dragons’ Den couple.

Thousands of aspiring entrepreneurs have been given a platform by DRAGONS’ Den over the course of the show’s 17-year run.

But there have been a few times when the panel has missed out on a huge investment opportunity, such as when Aaron Branch, 30, and Zak Lloyd, 22, were on the show.

These two businessmen, who received no offers on the show, say they have “no regrets” after Thursday night’s episode.

They’ve even revealed that they’ve already received 13 times the amount of funding they requested.

Sara Davies, Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, and Steven Bartlett were among the people Aaron and Zak met to pitch their delivery service.

They discussed Delivrme, an app that allows you to have anything delivered to your front door, from condoms to iPads.

The Dragons, on the other hand, sent them home empty-handed, believing that they required far more money than the £50,000 they had requested.

They’ve already received £650,000 in pledges in just 24 hours after announcing a new fundraising round yesterday.

Aaron posted on Instagram, “I’ve done live events in front of 2,000 people, but I’ve never felt as nervous as I did going into the Den.”

“I was actually sick on the morning of the big day.”

With the five of them sitting there, the doors opened and it felt almost like a portal to another world.

That moment drew me in.

“It was completely natural and comfortable as soon as we started talking.”

It was incredibly conversational.

“The dragons genuinely cared about what we had to say, and the questions they posed were of exceptional quality.”

“The criticism came, but we welcomed it because we’re still a young company and want to learn all the flaws and holes.”

“When they all said no, we actually felt really empowered because we had just spent an hour and a half being mentored by five of the country’s most successful business people.”

Meanwhile, one of the Dragons’ biggest missed opportunities has to be The Trunki.

Despite the lack of investment, this ride-on hand luggage suitcase for kids has grown into a multi-million dollar business.

The children’s trunk, designed by Rob Law, was rejected after Theo Paphitis broke a suitcase strap, prompting Dragons to question its quality.

Theo has since apologized for his remarks, as Trunki is the most successful product never to be invested by the Dragons, generating £8.13 million in revenue.

The Reggae Reggae Sauce is another success story.

Creator Levi Roots has gone a long way to making Duncan Bannatyne’s remark that “this business has no future” look…

