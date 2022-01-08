We’re in love with this top-rated flannel tunic with pockets.

For decades, a flannel shirt has been a must-have for cold weather.

It never goes out of style.

Whether you prefer silky camis and skirts or band tees and ripped jeans, a plaid flannel is something that suits everyone’s personal style.

They manage to go with almost everything and are the gold standard for how to wear an oversized piece!

The only problem is that a plaid flannel is such a popular item that there isn’t much variation.

If you search for “plaid flannel” on a few different websites, you’ll probably find a few dozen pieces that are nearly identical.

Don’t get us wrong: we want the classic elements that everyone is familiar with and enjoys.

We just want something that takes it a step further to make something truly unique!

At Amazon, you can get the HOTOUCH Flannel Plaid Mid-Long Casual Boyfriend Shirt (originally (dollar)38) for just (dollar)28! Prices are correct as of January 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

This highly rated flannel tunic is exactly what we needed.

It’s as if coziness and edginess came together to create the perfect piece, and the result is this beauty.

It has a soft, warm cotton blend, a versatile plaid print, and buttons up the front.

The difference is that it’s longer, reaching mid-thigh for a more feminine and flattering appearance.

This means you can pair it with leggings or even tights if the length is appropriate.

This top has buttons from the collar to the thigh, with just enough space at the bottom to keep your legs from feeling trapped inside the fabric.

Another great button accent can be found on the sleeves, which have button tabs that allow you to roll up and secure the sleeves.

