We’re laser hair removal experts who’ve seen it all – here’s what we’ve learned.

We’re laser hair removal experts who’ve seen it all – here are the salon secrets we’ve learned over the years.

LASER hair removal can save us a lot of time and energy, but if you’ve never had it done before and aren’t sure what to expect, it can be nerve-wracking.

Even if you’re lasering hair from the most private parts of your body, the first thing to remember is that you should never be embarrassed.

Kelly, the Director of Swann Beauty, and Laura, a laser treatment specialist, discuss some of the most common mistakes people make, as well as the tips you MUST know before your appointment…

You may believe that you need hair to attend a hair removal appointment, but shaving BEFORE your laser hair removal procedure is essential.

This is because any remaining hairs can become overheated and burn, so it’s critical that hair is kept to a bare minimum while hair follicles remain exposed.

Shave the day before your appointment, not the day of, to ensure that the shave is fresh but the skin isn’t irritated.

Waxing is not permitted, as it removes the follicle as well as the hair.

If you want your laser removal treatment to go smoothly without any burning, scarring, or pigmentation, make sure you haven’t had too much sun recently.

Use a high-factor SPF both before and after your appointment, and avoid direct sunlight if you have a summer laser removal appointment.

Because there is less sun exposure during the winter, the skin is in the best possible condition for laser treatments.

This is especially important for treatments on large, sun-exposed areas like the arms and legs.

This is less important for private areas that will not be exposed to the sun at any time of the year.

We appreciate it when a customer follows our advice.

Someone once told me that they hadn’t left the house in over a week to avoid getting any sun on their skin – and they were getting the treatment on their private parts!

People are frequently so eager for a hot shower that they disregard the advice to avoid it because the heat will irritate their hypersensitive skin.

Regardless of how much you want to shower, it is critical that you follow the aftercare instructions or you will experience discomfort and damage to your skin.

Because your skin will be so sensitive after your appointment, you should avoid hot baths and showers and avoid using any chemical products or moisturizers on freshly lasered skin.

You can soothe any irritation with aloe vera and calming creams…

