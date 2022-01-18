We’re Obsessed With This Color-Block Top.

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, which means we may be compensated for some product and service links.

This is the year we’ll start focusing on long-sleeve tees in earnest.

We used to stick to the short-sleeved side of things, even when it was freezing outside, knowing that we could always layer up with a sweater if necessary.

However, a long-sleeve tee can actually add a lot of cuteness to an outfit, especially if the sleeves are the focal point!

Long-sleeve tees give you the entire arm, whereas short sleeves only give you a small amount of room for interesting details.

They’re also just cozy and comfortable, and it’s nice not to have to add an extra layer every now and then.

You might even want to skip layering with this tee.

You’ll want to flaunt it all the time!

At Amazon, you can get the PRETTODAY Color-Block Striped Loose Top for only (dollar)22! Prices are correct as of January 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

This long-sleeve tee is an Amazon best-seller.

It certainly stands out in a crowd, which explains why so many people have noticed it.

It elevates color-blocking to a new level, and possibly even higher.

The front of the torso and sleeve cuffs are one color, while the back of the torso and sleeves are a different color.

The solution is straightforward.

With their black and white striped pattern, the front of the sleeves really steal the show!

One top, for example, has yellow on the front and black on the back, as well as the stripes.

Another features pink on the front and white on the back.

Another has a white front and a red back.

There are currently 12 colorways available, so you’re bound to fall in love at least once!

At Amazon, you can get the PRETTODAY Color-Block Striped Loose Top for only (dollar)22! Prices are correct as of January 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

Made of a soft cotton blend, this long-sleeved tee has a comfortable, relaxed fit.

It also has a crew neckline and a slightly longer hem that looks great tucked in or hanging loose.

It can be worn with any cut.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

We Have a Serious Obsession With This Color-Block Top