We’re praising the Lord because of this unexpected Righteous Gemstones guest star.

Blessed be the Lord for this creation—righteous gemstones, to be precise.

Joe Jonas’ return to acting and Eric André’s first appearance as a megachurch pastor were both featured in the season two premiere.

Joe Jonas is back in the spotlight.

In the season two premiere of The Righteous Gemstones, the Jonas Brothers singer appeared in episode two, titled “After I Leave, Savage Wolves Will Come,” singing and line dancing with Danny McBride, Cassidy Freeman, Eric André, and Jessica Lowe.

The “Lovebug” artist appears to be venturing out on his own—at least in the Righteous Gemstones cinematic universe.

When the singer is introduced to Jesse (McBride) and Amber (Freeman) as an investor in Lisson’s Christian resort, Zion’s Landing, he tells the crew that he “loves” the rest of the Jo-Bros, “but sometimes you just gotta go solo.”

Jonas, dressed in a cheetah-print poncho and a cowboy hat, said, “This is just a special opportunity; I’ve always wanted to be a hotelier since I was a little kid.”

“My brothers are always putting me down, saying it’s a crappy idea and this and that.”

“How hard can it be? I’ve stayed in a bunch of hotels, why don’t I just own my own?” Jonas wondered, even though he is a musician at heart.

“The long and short of it: He’s a fan of the show,” McBride explained in an exclusive interview with E! News.

So he contacted us, and we wanted to see if we could work something out to include him in the second season.”

The Camp Rock star, of course, played only a minor role in the two-part premiere, with the majority of the show focusing on the Gemstones as they face new challenges.

Dr. in the first episode

Eli Gemstone (John Goodman) reunites with his old pal and crime partner Jr.

(Eric Roberts), a badass wrestler who reminds him of himself before he became a church leader.

When Eli and Jr. get into a fistfight outside of a restaurant, they reconnect with their former selves and break a stranger’s thumbs.

Judy (Edi Patterson) and BJ (Tim Balz), newlyweds, are visibly upset when they discover him bruised and hungover.

