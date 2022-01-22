We’re smitten with Aldi’s new Velvet Scallop Chair for your pet.

We’re completely smitten with Aldi’s new Velvet Scallop Chair for your pet.

ALDI is one of our go-to places for great deals, and their Specialbuys are no exception.

If you’re looking for a luxurious treat for your pet, their latest Specialbuy is for you: they’ve released a Scalloped Pet Chair so your pet can have its own thrown.

We will receive affiliate revenue if you click on a link in this story.

The Scalloped Pet Chair from Aldi adds a touch of opulence that our pets will appreciate.

Aldi’s Grey Scalloped Pet Chair is £44.99.

Following the success of Aldi’s Hanging Egg Chair and Pet Collection Sunshade last year, the Scallop Pet Chair is now available.

The Scallop Pet Chair is a miniature version of the accent chairs sold by Aldi, making it ideal for twinning with your pet – after all, why shouldn’t our pets have a taste of luxury?

Whether you’re looking to pamper your dog, spoil them, or replace their old dog bed with something more regal, Aldi has you covered.

Aldi sells a Royal Blue Scallop Pet Chair for £44.99.

The foam seat cushion padding on the Scalloped Pet Chair has been covered with decadent velvet upholstery.

It has four sturdy gold-tinted metal legs and a scallop shell-like back and side to keep your four-legged friend safe.

The chair is ideal for your pet to relax or sleep in, but Aldi recommends it for smaller animals because it can only hold 3.5kg of weight.

This trendy design is available in two colors: royal blue and grey, both of which retail for £44.99. This is an online-only offer, so don’t wait to take advantage of it.

You can browse Aldi’s pet range here if you’re looking for more treats.

Aldi has introduced new McDonald’s-inspired snacks that are 47% less expensive than the fast food giant.

A Little Moons mochi ice cream clone is also available for £3 at the store.

If you’re more interested in beauty, Aldi has expanded its own skincare line.