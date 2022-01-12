We’re ‘Stumped’ as to what to name their 7-week-old daughter, according to Bode Miller and Morgan Beck.

We’re ‘Stumped’ because Bode Miller and Morgan Beck haven’t named their 7-week-old daughter.

Bode Miller and Morgan Beck have yet to name their daughter, who was born seven weeks ago.

“When you give birth at home, you don’t have to name the baby right away,” Savannah Guthrie joked with the 44-year-old skier and 34-year-old professional volleyball player on Wednesday, January 12.

“If you don’t fill out the birth certificate when you give birth in the hospital, they won’t let you leave.”

As they tried to “get used to” the baby girl’s personality, the New Hampshire native told Guthrie, 50, that choosing a moniker was “hard.”

Miller said on the Today show that “she’s stumped us on names so far.”

“We have a lot of things we like, but she hasn’t smiled, high-fived, or said anything when we tell her about them, and we tell her all the time.”

“Skyler, Scarlett, calling her Lettie, or Olivia, calling her Liv,” Beck, who has Edward, 7, Easton, 3, and twins Asher and Aksel, 2, with her husband, revealed their “front-runners,” saying, “[They] are Skyler, Scarlett, calling her Lettie, or Olivia, calling her Liv.”

It has a unique meaning for each of them.

As a result, we may have to turn to our social media followers for help, as she hasn’t been providing us with many answers.”

“It’s a little bit frustrating that it’s one of the most popular names this year because most of our children’s names aren’t terribly popular,” Miller joked, despite being a “huge fan of Liv.”

But, obviously, we won’t let that stop us.”

From previous relationships, the Olympian has two sons, Neesyn, 13, and Samuel, 8.

In November 2016, he and Beck welcomed their late daughter, Emeline.

In June of 2018, the toddler tragically died.

On Wednesday, Miller said, “Emmy was such a great balance because she was such a powerhouse, and then when she passed, it was shocking because you really felt this energetic shift in the house.”

“Of course, we were all suffering and everything, but there was this gap for all the boys.”

They now have a little girl.

It simply softens them.

You’d be taken aback.”

He arrived, along with the California native’s youngest child.

