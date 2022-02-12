‘We’re Taking Care of Our People,’ Billie Eilish says after stopping her ‘Happier Than Ever’ show to help a fan who couldn’t breathe.

Billie Eilish is a fierce protector of her fans, as she demonstrated at one of her Happier Than Evertour shows recently.

This is what happened during Eilish’s concert, and how she helped an audience member in distress.

(hashtag)BillieEilish is looking after her fans! The ‘Happier Than Ever’ singer took a break from her show to assist a fan who was having trouble breathing. pic.twitter.comWnXBqLDEhR

Billie Eilish performed in Atlanta, Georgia, as part of her Happier Than Ever tour, on May 5.

The singer brought the show to a halt to assist a fan who was having trouble breathing.

“You need an inhaler?” Eilish asked a fan at the front of the stage, according to People, before turning to her crew and asking, “Do we have an inhaler? Can we just grab one?”

As the venue staff assisted the fan, the 20-year-old kept the audience calm.

From the stage, Eilish said, “It’s okay, we got one.”

“Give her a little more time,” says the narrator.

Don’t put too many people together.

Relax, relax, it’s all right, we’ll take care of our people, hang in there.”

She double-checked the fan’s safety before continuing the show.

Eilish asked before continuing her performance, “Do you need to come out, or are you OK? Are you sure?”

This isn’t the first time Billie Eilish has taken a break from her show to help her fans.

She canceled her headliner performance at the Governor’s Ball music festival in New York City on April 24, 2021.

The “Ocean Eyes” came to a halt in the middle of a song to alert the crowd below her of a security issue.

Eilish yelled, frustrated and distressed, “Security, why aren’t you paying attention?”

The singer pointed down to a specific area in the crowd, though it’s unclear what caused her concern.

“Like, for real,” she snarled.

“Please, just one job.”

Eilish resumed the song, but then paused to check on the audience.

“How are you doing? Are you all right?” she inquired, to which the audience erupted in a cacophony of screams.

Security is taken care of by Billie Eilishhttps:t.couK9kkKFNOxpic.twitter.comd1kVlkwimL

After the tragic death of ten concertgoers at Travis Scott’s Astroworld show in November, artists and fans are more concerned than ever about concert safety.

Members of the audience who…

