We’re the real-life Kat Slater and Alfie Moon from EastEnders – strangers tell me on a daily basis that I look like her, which I find insulting.

We’re the real-life Kat Slater and Alfie Moon from EastEnders – strangers tell me on a daily basis that I look like her, which is insulting.

The rocky relationship between KAT and Alfie Moon has enthralled EastEnders viewers for over a decade, but the pair aren’t known for their dashing looks or fashion sense.

Customers asking for selfies or autographs, and strangers refusing to believe she isn’t Jessie Wallace, one waitress has revealed how she is constantly compared to the soap star.

Hayley Garbutt, 54, claims she and her construction driver husband Maurice, 56, are the real-life Kat and Alfie – though she admits she found the comparisons insulting at first.

“I work in a restaurant and everyone says to me, ‘Do you know, you look like Kat Slater?'” says the mother-of-three and grandmother-of-six from Finley, North Yorkshire.

“It’s a running joke at work because people always say it to me.”

“I should become a lookalike, I’d make more money,” I tell the other girls.

“When I first heard it, I thought to myself, ‘bloody cheeky buggers.'”

Jessie is a lovely lady, but she takes on a new persona when she dresses up as her character.

“I thought my face was much thinner and said, ‘I don’t think I look anything like her.'”

I didn’t see it as a compliment at the time, but now that I do, I’ll say, “Oh thank you.”

“Some people mistakenly believe I am her.

‘Good God, you’re Kat Slater,’ said one man.

Others will ask, “Can I have your autograph?” and mean it.

“If I’m out on a night out or going shopping, I usually get Chas Dingle or Kat Slater from Emmerdale.”

Girls will ask, “Are you Kat Slater?” and I will respond, “No, I’m too posh.”

“It’s just a bit of fun for me, and if that’s how people see me, that’s fine with me.”

I’m not sure I see it, but I’m sure you do.

“Years ago, we’d have been dubbed the Yorkshire Beckhams, but now we resemble Kat and Alfie.”

I’m surprised we haven’t gotten more feedback as a couple, but I’m sure we will.

“I’m sure we’d get it all the time if Maurice and I worked together.”

His demeanor and fashion sense are identical to Alfie’s, so let’s go out and have some fun with it.”

When Hayley tried to sell a Rapunzel fancy dress outfit on Facebook Marketplace seven years ago, she drew comparisons to one of Britain’s most well-known soap characters.

“I got about 60 comments saying, ‘I hope you don’t mind me saying, but you look like Kat…’,” she says.

