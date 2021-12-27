We’re waxers, and this is what we think when a client is severely overweight.

We’re professional waxers, and this is how we feel when a client is severely obese.

The women, who work at Doll Haus in the United States, used TikTok to explain that waxing is “one size fits all.”

After receiving a comment from a larger woman, the women decided to make the empowering video.

“I’m not afraid of breaking the table; I’m afraid of someone being disgusted by me,” the comment said.

“Hey sis…we are ready to help show just how powerful and beautiful you truly are,” the professional waxers captioned their response.

The camera cuts to four different women in the short video, each of whom shares her thoughts with the woman.

“You don’t have to be concerned about how you look when you come get waxed,” one said.

“I can only speak for myself and my coworkers, but our store is a judgement-free zone.”

Waxing is a one-size-fits-all procedure, and everyone is entitled to self-care.”

“Everyone of us internally struggles with our own insecurities,” the second said.

“As your professional beauticians, we want to encourage you to be less critical of one another and to remind you that self-love begins with acceptance.”

“I just wanted to say that we don’t judge you at Doll Haus,” a third waxer added.

We aren’t concerned with your appearance or the amount of body hair you possess.

“All we’re trying to do is get the hair off safely and have a good time so you can relax.”

“At the end of the day, whatever you decide to do with your body, we just want you to know that we got into this business to make people feel more at ease in their own skin,” the fourth said.

“This is a judgement-free zone, and all we want to do is provide you with the best service possible.”

More than 42k people have liked the video, and other TikTokers have jumped in to comment.

“Hope to find someone as great as y’all where I live,” said one.

“You guys are so cute,” one person said, while another added, “Thank you for this.”

“I love that everyone of you shared a little piece in this video!!” said a third.

Some of the comments came from professional waxers who agreed with the message.

“As a Brazilian esthetician, I can assure you that we support every body type and will do everything we can to make you feel at ease,” one said.

“I waxed for ten years and literally *never* paid attention to…” said another.

