Wes O’Dell Explains Why He Still Prefers Sailing Yachts Over Motor Yachts (Exclusive) ‘Below Deck’: Wes O’Dell Explains Why He Still Prefers Sailing Yachts Over Motor Yachts (Exclusive)

Wes O’Dell Explains Why He Still Prefers Sailing Yachts Over Motor Yachts (Exclusive) ‘Below Deck’: Wes O’Dell Explains Why He Still Prefers Sailing Yachts Over Motor Yachts

Wes O’Dell may still be getting his sea legs on Below Deck, but he revealed that he’s at ease on a sailing yacht.

O’Dell had no choice but to develop a passion for sailing, revealing that his family previously owned and operated a sailing yacht charter company.

He explained, “So what I do is smaller boats.”

“I’m in the 50’s, 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s.”

It has a unique vibe.

No, I prefer sailing.”

O’Dell considers himself a novice when it comes to motor yachts, despite his sailing expertise.

“Oh my god, no experience at all,” he exclaimed, referring to his lack of experience with My Seanna deck work.

“I was on [a yacht]with a friend, eating, drinking, and playing in the hot tub.”

However, everything is bigger when it comes to that level of yachting.

It’s not the same.”

He explained, “You know, you have the tonnage behind everything.”

“There was a learning curve, but I am familiar with boats.”

As a result, it wasn’t all that different.

It’s just that things are a lot bigger and they work on a larger scale.”

He described his sailing experience as “completely different” from the deck work on Below Deck.

One significant difference is that deck work on a motor yacht frequently focuses on the deployment and storage of water toys.

“Honestly, my boredom is the biggest [problem],” he said of working on the deck of a yacht.

On a sailing yacht, he described deck work as “action-packed,” with “something always needing to be done with the sails.”

“But we put out swimming toys and deck stuff on motor yachts,” he explained.

“You learn things, but it’s not what I’m looking for at this point in my life.”

And maybe if I was 24 and just starting to get into it.

That could have been fun.”

Do you believe Jake is to blame, or is Rayna exaggerating? (hashtag)BelowDeckpic.twitter.comOHRA5UX46F

Wes Teases Jessica’s Romance, Reveals Who He Got Close To From the Crew (Exclusive) on ‘Below Deck’

“But,” he continued, “I’m 29 now.”

“It’s not like I don’t know where I’m going and it’s not mega yachts.”

Maybe to cover for something like delivery or if someone needs a deckhand.

I, on the other hand,

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

do you think Jake is at fault or is Rayna being dramatic? #BelowDeckpic.twitter.com/OHRA5UX46F — slice (@slice_tv) December 14, 2021