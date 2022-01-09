Wesley Snipes allegedly challenged Joe Rogan to a fight over his (dollar)23.5 million IRS debt, saying, “I Was Going to Choke the S**t Out of Him.”

‘I Was Going to Choke the S**t Out of Him,’ Joe Rogan claims Wesley Snipes challenged him to a fight to settle his (dollar)23.5 million IRS debt.

Fans of the original film trilogy will always remember Wesley Snipes as Blade.

The Blade franchise paved the way for Marvel superheroes, allowing Black people to be viewed as heroes.

However, despite his celebrity at the time, he was plagued by legal issues, including a massive IRS debt.

Snipes challenged then-comedian and TV host Joe Rogan to a fight in order to pay off his debt.

Rogan recently shared his fight strategy.

Snipes appears to have taken on more than he could handle, according to the podcast host.

In 2005, for unspecified reasons, Snipes and Rogan had a back-and-forth feud.

Rogan, on the other hand, has always had a problem with actors talking about their work “as if they’re saving lives,” and one of the actors who Rogan had a problem with was Snipes, who was under investigation for tax evasion.

Snipes challenged Rogan to a cage fight that would be broadcast on television. According to Rogan, Snipes was hoping to make a quick buck to pay off his massive IRS debt.

The expert kickboxer, on the other hand, was not about to let Snipes win.

Rogan put in five months of dedicated training only for Snipes to pull out at the last minute.

Snipes’ decision not to fight could have been influenced by the fact that he did his homework and discovered Rogan was an MMA expert, according to Rogan.

“He realized I was going to choke the s**t out of him,” Rogan said. Rogan was convinced that all he needed to win the fight was to “grab that guy and choke the f***ing life out of him.”

During the late 1990s and early 2000s, Snipes was a big deal.

He was constantly in films, thanks to Blade’s efforts to establish him as a bankable actor.

Snipes earned approximately (dollar)40 million between 1999 and 2004, when Blade was a commercial success.

During this time, however, the actor failed to pay taxes, resulting in an investigation.

According to Newsweek, the actor owed the IRS $23.5 million.

Snipes was charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and another count of assisting in the filing of false claims for payment against the United States.

Snipes was also charged with six counts of failure to timely file federal income tax returns.

The spotlight is on…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.