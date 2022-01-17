Wesley Snipes once turned down the role of Shaft because he thought it was an insult to “African-American culture.”

The actors and filmmakers involved in the 2000 film Shaft had a difficult time making it.

Script changes and creative differences caused numerous conflicts throughout the film’s production.

Despite the film’s box office success, Blade star Wesley Snipes once claimed that it was made in bad taste.

Samuel L Jackson starred in Singleton’s Shaft, as many people know.

However, before settling on the Pulp Fiction actor, Singleton considered a number of other actors for the part.

That cast of characters, according to Singleton, was quite extensive.

Singleton told The Guardian once, “We talked about a lot of people.”

“Don [Cheadle], Wesley Snipes, and Will Smith,” says the cast.

But Sam was the best man for the job.

He talks s*** and looks cool in every movie he does.”

Wesley Snipes, on the other hand, remembered a slightly different version of events.

Snipes felt there was only one actor who could do another Shaft justice because he was a huge fan of the original.

According to a separate Guardian interview with Snipes, “There’s only one Shaft – Richard Rowndtree.”

“And if you’re doing a remake, there’s only one person who can do it – Snipes, hands down.”

Snipes also stated that he was the first choice for the title role in Singleton’s film.

However, the actor was dissatisfied with the way the story was told.

“I was offered the movie, and it was awful, awful.”

“It was an insult not only to African-American culture, but also to what Shaft stood for,” he explained.

During the filming of Shaft, the late director John Singleton was involved in numerous battles.

Singleton was constantly at odds with the producer and the writer, in addition to dealing with the negative publicity surrounding the film.

The screenwriter would frequently insert scenes that Singleton disagreed with.

To counteract this, Singleton altered certain scenes to better suit his vision of the film.

This would usually elicit a strong response from the studio.

“So I’d go up to Sam’s trailer and say, ‘Here’s what you’re going to say.’ He’d say, ‘Let’s go.’ And the studio would complain because we weren’t shooting the script.”

F*** you, if you’re reading this.

Singleton shared, “The script is wack.”

For the director, Shaft was something of a labor of love.

When he saw the original film, it left him with a…

