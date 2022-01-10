‘West Side Story’ Had the Weirdest Winner Announcement at the Golden Globes 2022

The Weirdest Winner Announcement at the Golden Globes 2022: ‘West Side Story’

The Golden Globes in 2022 had an unusual year.

That didn’t stop people on social media from speculating on which films and actors would win each award.

As soon as critics saw Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, it became an early award contender.

The Golden Globes 2022 announced a strange winner for West Side Story, which was quickly mocked on Twitter.

The Golden Globes will not be broadcast on NBC in 2022, according to NBC.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), a small, private organization, had no Black members, according to the Los Angeles Times.

To make matters worse, they are accused of taking bribes in order to vote for specific films and television shows.

These controversies tainted the awards show’s reputation and diminished its significance during the awards season.

Several studios, actors, and audience members tried to persuade the HFPA to cancel the show this year.

The Golden Globes 2022 announced that the event would be broadcast live online, with no red carpet or in-person audience.

They ultimately decided on a private event with no option for live streaming.

The winners could only be updated via the website and social media, which made for an odd awards show.

The private (hashtag)GoldenGlobes thread was essentially a Twitter thread that listed the names of winning actors but did not mention the films or shows for which they won.

Is tragedy funny? (hashtag)HFPA’s captions were cringe-worthy, such as “West Side Story” winning Best Musical because “laughter is the best medicine.”

West Side Story, directed by Steven Spielberg, won Best Picture – MusicalComedy.

The announcement, on the other hand, has perplexed audiences around the world.

The official Golden Globes Twitter page made it clear that the award-winning film would be a comedy.

As a result, West Side Story was dubbed “laughter-filled.”

The Golden Globes tweeted, “If laughter is the best medicine, West Side Story is the cure for whatever ails you.”

“Congratulations on winning a Golden Globe for Best Picture in a Musical or Comedy.”

The tweet has since been removed by the Golden Globes.

Before it was taken down, one Twitter user took a screenshot of the message and said that social media “bullied” the awards page into removing it.

Some people objected to the post because it contained references to murder and attempted sexual assault.

Even now, West Side Story is generating Oscar buzz…

