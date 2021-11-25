Westlife’s “Wild Dreams,” Peter Capaldi’s “St Christopher,” and Julie Doiron’s “I Thought of You” are among the albums reviewed.

Westlife’s latest is predictably predictable, while Peter Capaldi channels Nick Cave on his debut album.

One of the most perplexing phenomena in modern music is the popularity of Westlife, an Irish boy band.

They are only behind The Beatles and Elvis Presley in terms of UK No 1 singles, with an endless supply of mawkish ballads and a proclivity for standing up from their stools as the key change kicks in.

As I listen to their new album, Wild Dreams, I’m left wondering how it all came to be.

Westlife wants in if the sound of the boy band of 2021 is anthemic choruses, layered synths, and booming stadium drums.

Half of the album is overly emotional power ballads, and the other half is BTS-style stadium-stormers.

It’s understandable: everyone is trying to be BTS right now, including Coldplay, who went so far as to approach the Korean boy band about collaborating (one suspects Westlife’s emails went unanswered).

I wouldn’t go so far as to call Westlife pop chameleons, but they do have a knack for delivering exactly what will sell at the time it will sell (though it’s worth noting that the album’s first single only reached No. 66).

Is it because they require the marketing prowess of Walsh and Cowell at their peak, or is it simply the curse of the teen heart-throb, doomed to peddle their old hits until they retire because no one wants anything but nostalgia from them?

The much-maligned “Starlight” has a hard-to-resist energy, while “Alive” insists that “the world will dance again,” which is sentimentally and sonically cheap.

“Alone Together” is TikTok bait in the style of Justin Bieber, complete with electronic twiddles, and “Wild Dreams” is almost impossible to hear without thinking of Rihanna and DJ Khaled’s storming “Wild Thoughts.”

The ballads are annoyingly familiar (what does “Do You Ever Think of Me?” sound like? Answers on a postcard) and tediously over-egged.

Maybe they’re just not that good, but hasn’t that always been the case?

Stream: Alone Together, Starlight, Do You Ever Think of Me

Doctor who is enigmatic, spin merchant who swears a lot, and

