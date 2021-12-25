This year, we’ve decided not to cook Christmas dinner, so we’ll be eating Domino’s or snacks all day.

HOW LONG DO YOU SPEND GETTING YOUR CHRISTMAS DINNER READY?

Because she’d had enough of prepping, cooking, and cleaning on Christmas Day, one mother decided to order takeout.

On Mumsnet, other parents had a lot to say about the decision.

“I’m not going to go into why,” she wrote, “but I’d love to hear if anyone skipped cooking Christmas dinner, especially any creative alternatives that will appeal to a family of five with two preteens.”

“Has anyone else attempted this, and if so, what did you do instead?”

As people shared their special Christmas Day meals, hundreds of comments flooded the pages.

One woman forewent the turkey and vegetables entirely in favor of Dominos, one of the UK’s most popular takeaways.

“Had Dominos for a year,” she wrote.

She continues, “Nice hot pizza, movie, and opening presents.”

“Outstanding.”

“On Christmas Day, we just had nibbles- hot dippy things like bao buns and the like,” one family explained, “then a big meal with friends on Boxing Day.”

“Because the kids are snacking on sweets and refusing to eat a sit-down meal.”

Now I can relax, and we’ll all have a proper Christmas dinner the next day!”

One person explained, “We have a hot and cold buffet type spread of everyone’s favorite foods.”

“It was very random, but it was a lot of fun.”

“In 32 years, I have never eaten any kind of Christmas lunch or roast dinner,” one veteran confessed.

“Just be creative and eat whatever you want,” she says. “Beans on toast, for example, are fine if that’s your thing.”

“One year we had Peking duck,” one person said, while another added, “Every Christmas Day, I have a friend who makes fish finger sandwiches.”

The author exclaims, “I’m envious!”

“I hear everything everyone says, but I just don’t think I could do it!” exclaimed one commenter.

“Food on Christmas Day is a big part of it for us.”

“In our robes, we get up, have coffee and mince pies, and open gifts.”

Then we spend a long time preparing brunch, which is usually a full cooked breakfast with champagne bucks fizz.

“We don’t eat dinner until after 7:00 p.m., if not later.”

As an appetizer, we serve canapes, followed by turkey, glazed baked ham, roast potatoes, and stuffing – the whole shebang…

