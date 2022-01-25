We’ve recently discovered an off-the-shoulder sweater that actually stays put.

Tops with an off-the-shoulder neckline can be difficult to wear.

We keep coming back to them because we adore their style, but as soon as we put them on, we’re met with instant fashion anxiety.

Is the neckline going to stay put as we go about our days?

The off-the-shoulder look is lovely and flattering, but it’s a pain to have to adjust everything all the time.

Fortunately, you can avoid this problem by paying close attention to the details in order to find a top with the right design to stay properly draped, and this Treasure and Bond sweater does just that!

Nordstrom has the Treasure and Bond Sparkle One-Shoulder Sweater for (dollar)69 with free shipping!

This knit has an asymmetrical off-the-shoulder neckline that can be worn lower on one arm and higher on the other.

The overall loose and slouchy design gives this sweater more weight, allowing it to hang effortlessly.

We can already imagine how warm and inviting this sweater is just by looking at it.

It’s a hit from brunch to date night and beyond!

This knit may appear simple at first glance, but it has a fun detail you may have overlooked.

There are tiny threads of metallic yarn woven into the material for a touch of sparkle! It’s not particularly bold and in-your-face, but it’s enough to add some shimmer to your ensemble if you zoom in close enough.

At Nordstrom, you can get the Treasure and Bond Sparkle One-Shoulder Sweater for (dollar)69 with free shipping!

This sweater comes in two colors: an ultra-pale pink and a darker chocolate brown.

These two neutral tones are great additions to any wardrobe because they go with almost anything.

Whether you want to dress it up with sleek faux-leather pants or dress it down with your favorite jeans or leggings, this knit will help you achieve the look you want.

Best of all, you’ll be able to pull it off.

