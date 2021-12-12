We’ve Seen the Most Absurd Burger King Collection Ever

The Most Absurd Burger King Collection Ever

This month, fans of video games, pro wrestling, and fast food gathered to honor one man’s unwavering commitment and obsession.

Last week, Reddit user unomercyvideo shared photos of his collection of over 2,700 copies of Burger King’s 2006 Xbox 360 video game Sneak King.

Unomercyvideo turned out to be none other than Leroy Patterson, a professional wrestler and stuntman.

Patterson’s photo showed Sneak King copies stacked twice as high as his dresser and at least twice as deep.

Except for a few that were in the paper disc envelopes used by secondhand video game stores when the original case was missing, every copy was in the signature green case for the Xbox 360.

Patterson rearranged the cases in the second photograph to allow him to crouch down and pose among them.

He received over 130,000 upvotes, nearly 7,900 comments, and a few trophies from other members of the rgaming subreddit for his post.

Burger King developed Sneak King as a marketing tool.

It was available at the restaurant for (dollar)3.99 if you also purchased a value meal.

It featured the Burger King’s mascot, the King himself, on a series of stealth missions to deliver meals to hungry customers without being seen.

To reach the widest possible audience, Sneak King could also run on the original Xbox console.

It included four levels, each with 20 challenges, as well as a few other features, allowing players to get a surprising amount of play time out of this inexpensive disc.

With an estimated 2.7 million copies in circulation, the game is considered a commercial success beyond what the developers had hoped for.

Patterson’s collection, while vast, only accounts for about 0.1 percent of all copies available, indicating that if he is a true completionist, he still has a long way to go.

Patterson, on the other hand, is unlikely to face much competition for the game these days.

Sneak King received a 5.8 out of 10 rating on GameSpot, a 6.7 out of 10 rating on IGN, and a 5 out of 10 rating on GameZone.

That doesn’t seem to bother Patterson.

“If they are worth something someday, we are rich! If they are worth nothing, it’s…,” he wrote in response to questions left in the Reddit comments.

