What a Thrill! See the Cast of Troop Beverly Hills Now

Nowadays, you can buy Girl Scout Cookies online and Culver City is a fully gentrified hangout destination full of bars and restaurants.

But 31 years ago, few things signified that you’d made it big more than a Beverly Hills address.

Starring Shelley Long as a pampered housewife determined to prove to her daughter and her soon-to-be ex-husband that she can navigate more than the wilds of Saks Fifth Avenue, Troop Beverly Hills hit theaters in 1989 and has been camping out in countless people’s hearts ever since.

For instance, that was Troop Beverly Hills‘ famous Beverly Hills Hotel “camp-out” that Kim Kardashian was paying homage to with her pajama party baby shower in 2015.

While Long, having starred in Cheers and big-screen comedies like The Money Pit and Outrageous Fortune, was the big star when the movie was made, once you take a closer look at the girl squad she’s surrounded by, you’ll see some very familiar faces.

So in honor of the beloved comedy’s 31st anniversary, here’s a look at where the cast of Troop Beverly Hills is now:

Troop Beverly Hills wasn’t the biggest hit to come out of 1989, not when summer tent poles like Batman and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade were burning up the box office.

But just like the hearty little troop itself, the movie made up with heart and style points what it lacked in splashy special effects, and it remains a favorite to this day.