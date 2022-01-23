What about being a woman has always irritated Reba McEntire.

Reba McEntire is a well-known actor and singer in the entertainment industry, particularly in country music.

And, as she put it, she’s “working in a man’s world,” which means the rules haven’t always been the same for her as they have for some of her peers.

But there was one aspect of being a woman that she claimed didn’t sit well with her.

In fact, “it always pissed [her]off,” she says.

What did she notice in her childhood that always got her riled up, and what did she do subtly to encourage her own son to behave differently?

Notably, McEntire believes she’s had good luck in her career because she set herself apart and built a distinct brand.

She explained that her brand represents who she is: a “tough woman” who is also feminine and has a “strong sexy side.”

But, as she explained in an interview with Parade, she’s worked in the music industry for over four decades and has learned that at the end of the day, whether she’s choosing songs or outfits, she’s “working in a man’s world.”

That meant she had to “work 10 times harder” and do it all while smiling, according to her.

“You don’t have a stomachache… and you’re still working while they sleep in bed,” she explained.

She said she learned that lesson growing up on a ranch.

She recalled how her entire family used to work on their farm every day when she was a child.

She did notice, however, that the men were allowed to rest while the women continued to feed everyone and clean up after them.

After they’d finished eating, everyone would return to tending to the cattle.

“It’s always irritated me that the women never get to rest, but we never really do,” she said of the gender disparity.

Jolene and Fancy’s taste in men isn’t particularly refined.

McEntire went on to say in her Parade interview that she always tells her son, race car driver Shelby Blackstock, to bring his own dishes to the kitchen — and she proudly admitted that he does.

Such a simple gesture appears to be an improvement over what she knew as a child.

