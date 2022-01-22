What Actors Were Friends Before They Were Cast in ‘Twilight’?

Which ‘Twilight’ Actors Were Friends Before They Got Cast?

Even though Twilight wasn’t supposed to be as successful as it was, being cast in the movie was like winning the lottery.

There was fierce competition for each and every role, as in many movies.

As a result, getting a part in the movie was extremely difficult.

Booking a major film with your friends, on the other hand, is even rarer.

But that is exactly what happened to some of the film’s main characters.

It turns out that some of the Cullens had met before they were cast in the Twilight films.

Before the cameras even started rolling, Kellan Lutz (who plays Emmett Cullen) had made friends with both Jackson Rathbone (Jasper Hale) and Ashley Greene (Alice Cullen).

Furthermore, some members of Rathbone and Lutz’s families knew each other from church and were delighted that the two would be collaborating.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Lutz expressed his gratitude for being cast alongside his friends in Twilight.

This was especially true because he didn’t get to meet most of his co-stars until filming was about to begin.

He was able to bond with the rest of the cast a little faster thanks to his prior knowledge of them.

Lutz said of his Twilight co-stars, “I’ve been so fortunate to work with a lot of my friends.”

“I knew Jackson Rathbone and Ashley Greene before we started shooting, but I was a latecomer to the project.”

On one of the last days of rehearsal, I booked Emmett, so I was definitely the new guy.

That’s always difficult, but having good friends I already knew helped a lot.”

However, Lutz’s job was made easier in other ways by knowing Greene.

She was the one who told Lutz about the eponymous series of books.

He had no idea the Twilight books existed until he met her.

He was able to gain a better understanding of the story he was helping to bring to life after she let him borrow the books.

“I was flown out to Oregon to start shooting once I was cast, and my friend Ashley Greene had all of the books,” Lutz recalled.

“She asked if I had read the [Twilight] books, and I admitted that I hadn’t…

