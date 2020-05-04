What Anderson Cooper Revealed to Late Mom Gloria Vanderbilt About His Baby Plans

Before her passing, Gloria Vanderbilt had an inkling that her son was going to be a dad.

Just a few short days after Anderson Cooper announced the birth of his baby boy, the CNN anchor sat down with his close friend to share just how many people knew about his plans.

During an appearance on Monday’s LIVE With Kelly and Ryan, co-host and BFF Kelly Ripa admitted she she “can actually picture the joyful expression on [Gloria’s] face knowing that you have this baby.”

Anderson couldn’t help but agree with the sentiment.

“Yah, I was able to tell her shortly before she died that I was going to have a baby and [my son] Wyatt hadn’t been created at that point, was not a being at that point, but he was an idea in my head and I was in the process,” he confessed with a smile on his face. “She was thrilled.”

Last Thursday, Anderson surprised fans when he took to Instagram and announced the arrival of his baby boy.

“This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was. My son’s middle name is Morgan. It’s a family name on my mom’s side. I know my mom and dad liked the name Morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me,” he shared. “Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He was 7.2 lbs at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy.”

Anderson continued, “I do wish my mom and dad and my brother, Carter, were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to believe they can see him. I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt, and that our family continues.”

So what is the journalist loving most about parenthood? Is everything an acceptable answer?

“It’s way better than Netflix. Like Leslie Jordan, I have watched everything there is on Netflix so I needed something else,” he joked on LIVE. “He comes at the perfect time.”

Kelly added, “You have been destined for this your whole life. I’ve known you a long time and I’ve seen you with my kids. You are the most paternal person I have ever met in my life so I am so thrilled for you and Wyatt.”