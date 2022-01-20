What are Chris Daughtry’s children’s names?

Chris Daughtry, the winner of American Idol and a country music artist, is the father of three children, one of whom died on November 12, 2021.

Daughtry and his wife Deanna have two children together, as well as two older children from Deanna’s first marriage.

Adalynn Rose and Noah James, fraternal twins, were born on November 17, 2010, to Chris and Deanna.

The twins were conceived through gestational surrogacy, and the couple announced the news in May 2010.

Gestational surrogacy is a newer method of having children in which the couple uses the man’s sperm and the woman’s egg to create an embryo through in vitro fertilization.

The embryo is then implanted into a surrogate who will carry and deliver the child, or twins in Daughtry’s case.

Daughtry and his wife turned to gestational surrogacy after Deanna’s partial hysterectomy in 2016, which prevented her from having more children.

Daughtry said the couple was “overjoyed by this double blessing” when they announced the pregnancy.

Griffin, Deanna’s 23-year-old son from her first marriage, is stepfather to Daughtry.

Griffin is two years younger than his older sister Hannah and seems to have a close relationship with his stepfather.

Griffin attended the 2009 American Music Awards with Daughtry when he was nine years old, and he was featured in Daughtry’s music video for As You Are, which was released on August 8, 2021.

Following the death of his stepdaughter Hannah Price on November 12, 2021, Daughtry canceled the remainder of his tour.

Hannah’s body was discovered in her Nashville home when she was 25 years old.

Hannah Daughtry died of suicide on January 19, 2022, according to a statement released exclusively to PEOPLE by the Daughtry family.

Price died by suicide while under the influence of narcotics, according to the statement.

If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call 800-273-TALK (8255) or text Crisis Text Line to 741741.

Hannah Price, our cherished daughter, died on November 12th, 2021, according to the statement.

“Much speculation has been made since that date, and we are now able to speak in greater detail after a thorough investigation by law enforcement.”

Price struggled with mental illness “from a young age,” according to the statement, and “was in and out of therapy and treatment centers” over the years.

“Hannah was a generous and loving individual who wished for more for herself and others.

“Those of us who loved her will never forget her,” the family said.

“We’re requesting your assistance…

