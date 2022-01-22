What are my legal rights if my garden fence falls down and my next-door neighbor refuses to pay his half?

What are my legal rights if my garden fence collapses and my next-door neighbor refuses to pay his half?

A MAN has complained that he is unable to repair his collapsed fence due to his neighbor’s refusal to split the cost.

The man is hesitant to repair the fence because he believes that if he pays the full cost, he will be held fully accountable in the future.

The man wrote to thisismoney.co.uk, requesting expert advice on the best course of action.

“My boundary fence has fallen down and needs to be replaced,” the man explained, “but my next-door neighbor refuses to pay.”

“Is it not his responsibility to pay half of the upkeep cost? If so, are there any legal actions I can take to force his hand?” she adds.

The man also wondered if he would be required to do so in the future if he was paid at this time.

Three experts were consulted by ThisisMoney.

Mary Rouse, Wright Hassall’s head of property litigation, Chun Wong, Hodge Jones and Allen Solicitors’ partner, and Danielle Lewis-James, Slater and Gordon’s senior in-house legal counsel.

When it comes to determining who is responsible, Mary Rouse says it’s not a simple question to answer, and it’s best to ask the solicitor who was involved when you bought the house.

“You should check any copies of the title deeds or obtain an official copy of the title plan from the Land Registry,” Chun Wong advised, adding that this should reveal who is responsible for the fence’s upkeep.

If the fence is solely the responsibility of a neighbor, Danielle Lewis James recommends that the man approach him calmly and politely to explain the situation.

This is important, she explains, because you don’t want to have problems with the person next door in the future.

Mrs Lewis-James also suggested that the cost of legal fees might outweigh the cost of fixing the fence yourself.

“If the fence is not expensive, the ensuing animosity and the risk of legal fees may not be worth the trouble,” she said.

Mr Wong advised that if he discovers that the problem is his neighbor’s fault, he should first write a letter explaining the situation and giving them a deadline to fix it before filing a legal claim.

“If you can come to an amicable solution this can be formally recorded in a boundary agreement for future reference and will also assist if either of you later sold,” Mr Wong suggests if the responsibility is unclear.

Even if the man is found to be the cause of the fence, that does not mean he is free to rebuild it as he sees fit…

