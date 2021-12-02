What are porch pirates, and how can you avoid them during the holidays?

What are porch pirates, and how can you avoid them this holiday season?

With the holidays and packages galore, porch pirates are gearing up for their busiest season of the year.

Porch pirates are people who steal packages from people’s front porches.

This act is especially popular around the holidays, when people are ordering gifts for their loved ones.

People also expect their Black Friday and Cyber Monday orders to arrive on time.

Porch pirates are still a threat, even with new technology like security cameras and Ring doorbell cameras.

Although the term “package theft” may not be widely known, it is unfortunately a common occurrence.

Because package theft from the front porch is more common at this time of year, it’s important to know how to avoid becoming a victim all year.

The Columbus Dispatch received tips from Franklin County police chiefs on how to avoid porch pirates.

Some of their suggestions for preventing package theft are listed below.

During the holidays, authorities are more likely to be on the lookout for porch pirates.

Authorities are also advising delivery drivers to report any thefts they are aware of and to place packages in less visible areas, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

