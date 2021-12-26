What are the ages of Jessica Biel’s and Justin Timberlake’s children?

Regardless of their celebrity, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel prefer to keep their personal lives private.

Because of their relatively quiet personal lives together, appearances with their children are rare, and it may appear that they are growing up quickly.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are parents to two children.

Silas, the couple’s first child, was born on April 11, 2015.

In July of 2020, they welcomed their second son, Phineas, four years later.

Timberlake talked about parenthood with his wife on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January 2021.

“We don’t see each other anymore,” he told Ellen.

“It’s a lot of fun,” he continued.

I suppose it’s true that you can go from a zone defense to a man-to-man defense in a matter of seconds.

This is fantastic.

Silas is ecstatic.”

“It was very much: Be flexible, go with the flow,” Biel told People about her and Timberlake’s lives as parents.

“However, you must divide and conquer; otherwise, one person will most likely become overworked.”

And all we have to do now is be there for each other,” she added.

The two sons of the Hollywood couple are five years apart in age.

Silas, their first son, is six years old as of December 2021.

Phineas, the couple’s second son, is one year old.

Jessica Biel’s Instagram post on Friday, December 25th, 2021, reminded everyone of how close she and Timberlake’s sons are.

“Thankful for my guys… Merry Christmas everyone!!” the actress captioned the holiday photo.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel began dating in 2007.

In March of 2011, the couple announced their separation after four years together.

They got engaged in December 2011 after returning from Splitsville.

On October 19, 2012, they married at the Borgo Egnazia Resort in Italy.

