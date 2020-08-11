What are the best cheap UK holiday destinations for a last minute bank holiday break?

AS the UK continues to see temperatures up to 36C, Brits are looking at getting away for a last minute break over the August bank holiday weekend.

However, as travel ban concerns put holidaymakers off heading abroad, the country is experiencing a staycation boom – meaning less availability for hotels and campsites than ever.

Many holiday resorts in Cornwall are booked up until September while campsites in Truro have no availability until October.

Some campsites are now offering new camping grounds on farms around Britain to become temporary sites.

Thankfully, there are still some holidays available for the bank holiday weekend in August.

Here are the best hotels, holiday parks and campsites to book for a last minute holiday this bank holiday, if you’re quick.

Parkdean Resorts has seen a 140 per cent rise in bookings to its Devon parks year-on-year, while Center Parcs, Haven, Butlin’s and Hoseasons have been swamped with bookings.

Jim Walker, of Cumbria Tourism, said the Government’s Eat Out to Help Out discount scheme was also helping families save more in restaurants and cafes — allowing them to cover accommodation costs.

Ed Bassett, country manager at caravan and motorhome rental Camptoo, said they have seen a 685 per cent increase in Welsh holiday bookings this summer too.

It isn’t just an increase in demand – many locations are also being forced to follow social distancing guidelines, meaning they can accept less guests due to limited capacity.

Yet Huw Pendleton, of the British Holiday & Home Parks Association, said: “I’ve never seen anything like it in 21 years in the industry. Phones are ringing off the hook.”

Andy Banner-Price, of The 25 in Torquay, Devon — recently voted the world’s best B&B — said: “It has suddenly gone mental.

“People are starting to feel it’s safe to stay over in this country. It’s great to see.”