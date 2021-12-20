What are the cast members of It’s A Sin?

IT’s A Sin, a drama about young gay men dealing with the Aids epidemic, was hailed as one of the best dramas of 2021.

The series, which debuted in January 2021 but is still available to watch on Netflix, is based on true stories of tragedy and heartbreak, as well as strong friendships.

Keeley portrays Ritchie’s mother, who sends him to London to live as his true self.

Valerie is “complicated, but incredibly straight forward,” she has said of her character.

Keeley has appeared on British television before, in films such as Bodyguard with Richard Madden and Finding Alice with Joanna Lumley.

The actress had roles in ITV drama series The Durrells, which ended in 2019, and BBC’s Line of Duty, where she met her husband, Matthew Macfadyen, while filming Spooks.

Years and Years singer Olly Alexander plays Ritchie, who leaves his home on the Isle of Wight without telling his parents about his sexuality.

Over the years, the musician has acted in films such as Penny Dreadful and Skins.

Olly has been inundated with actor offers since the series aired (and was even rumored to be the next Doctor Who) and will appear on The Great Christmas Bake Off in 2021.

When Roscoe comes out, his family rejects him.

The character’s God-fearing, homophobic parents are planning to send him to Nigeria to be cured of his “gayness.”

After appearing in the 2019 film Wise Children, it was Omari’s first major television role.

Omari, who was born after the worst of the Aids crisis, told PinkNews that working with Stephen Fry, who had “lived through it,” was a thrilling experience.

Stephen Fry plays Arthur Garrison, a member of Parliament who is attempting to impress Margaret Thatcher while also concealing his sexuality.

Stephen is a familiar face on our television screens, thanks to his role in the comedy duo Fry and Laurie.

From 1990 to 1993, he and Hugh Laurie starred in Jeeves and Webster.

He starred in films such as Gosford Park and V For Vendetta and hosted the quiz show QI for nearly 200 episodes.

Colin Morris-Jones, played by Callum Scott Howells, moves to London from Wales to begin an apprenticeship at Savile Row.

At first, the wide-eyed, shy tailor feels like an outsider among the gang, but he quickly becomes accepted.

Callum, a 22-year-old newcomer, graduated from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama and has since appeared in a number of theatre productions…

