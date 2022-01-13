What are the items that will be prohibited at Coachella 2022?

Coachella will reappear for a number of dates in April 2022, following multiple cancellations.

However, due to Coachella regulations, there are a few items you should not bring if you plan on attending the renowned musical festival.

Concertgoers are not permitted to bring certain items into Coachella, according to the rules and regulations.

The following items are prohibited on Coachella grounds:

There is a long list of items that are not permitted at Coachella.

Although there are a lot of rules about what you can’t bring, there are also a lot of things you can bring.

Festival goers are permitted to bring the following items:

Coachella will be held over two weekends in 2022.

The official festival dates for the 2022 festival series are April 15-17, and April 22-24.

The Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, will host the event.

The festivities will take place at 81-800 Avenue 51, Indio, CA 92201.

