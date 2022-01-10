What are the locations of Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty stores?

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty stores are nowhere to be found.

Savage x Fenty, RIHANNA’S lingerie fashion label, is growing.

By opening a number of storefront locations, the singer and fashion designer is taking her lingerie clothing line to the next level.

Savage x Fenty, Rihanna’s all-encompassing lingerie clothing line, debuted on May 11, 2018.

Many runway shows and viral social media campaigns highlighting the wide range of options were held by the brand.

Rihanna announced via social media on Friday, January 7th, 2022 that Savage x Fenty will open its first number of storefront locations.

Savage x Fenty was only available online prior to the announcement.

Rihanna shared the upcoming locations on Instagram and Twitter via her official accounts and Savage x Fenty’s pages.

“2022, we’re coming in HOT!” said the singer on both platforms.

“With the launch of our brick-and-mortar retail stores,” the designer continued, “we’re about to bring you a whole new (hashtag)SavageXFenty experience!”

“Can’t believe it’s finally that time, and I can’t wait for you to have this experience in person…” she continued.

“Watch the @SavageXFenty feed for details,” Rihanna concluded. “Our very first locations: Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, and Washington DC,” Rihanna concluded.

The company has not yet announced the locations’ opening dates.

Savage x Fenty has a knack for viral marketing.

Their marketing strategies usually include a number of well-known people.

Cindy Crawford, Vanessa Hudgens, Erykah Badu, Gigi Hadid, Lizzo, Miguel, Jeremy Pope, and Ricky Martin have all appeared in the label’s previous advertisements.

Normani, Emily Ratajkowski, Sabrina Carpenter, Troye Sivan, and others have all appeared in Savage x Fenty runway shows and advertisements, adding to the list.

LVMH, a French luxury conglomerate led by billionaire Bernard Arnault, owns Savage X Fenty and Fenty Beauty.

According to Forbes, Fenty Beauty is now worth (dollar)1.4 billion as of August 2021.

She owns 50% of the business, according to the publication.

According to Forbes, Rihanna owns a 30 percent stake in Savage X Fenty.

