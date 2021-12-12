What are the lyrics to Rod Wave’s “Nirvana”?

RAPPER Rod Wave surprised fans when he released the song Nirvana, with its lyrics causing concern among some listeners.

The Florida native deleted the song from streaming platforms the next day after it was released late at night on Friday, December 10, 2021.

Because the song was released on a Friday night, many listeners were concerned when they heard the opening lyrics: “If you’re hearin’ this, it’s too late I’ve been writin’ this since Tuesday, today Friday That means doomsday tomorrow.”

“Tried to fight the pain, but it ate me alive Sad to say I lost the battle against my mind You should be happy for me, homie, no more sufferin’,” the song goes on to say.

Rod appears to be telling the story of a life’s end in Nirvana’s opening lyrics, which seem to allude to a battle with depression or other mental health issues.

Rod ends the song with a line about someone needing to “blast himself,” after continuing to go into lines about fame and the toll it can take on someone’s emotions.

“I’m still wishing for some assistance,” he sings. “What the f**k? Make a n****a flee and blow himself up.”

According to HotNewHipHop, Rod deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts after releasing the song.

Fans were quickly concerned about the rapper’s health and took to social media to express their concerns.

“Dawg plz tell me that rod wave good after that song man,” one Twitter user said.

“Nirvana by Rod Wave is f**king deep… mental health is no joke,” another user wrote.

“I hope Rod Wave is doing well and getting the help he requires.”

Someone else added, “…I’m actually concerned for this man.”

On Saturday, December 11, 2021, Rod reactivated his personal Instagram account in order to respond to fans and post to his story.

“Sorry for the scare,” he scribbled across a photo that appeared to have been taken from an airplane window.

“I’m doing great… working on my new album… love y’all fasho doe that was definitely a [suicide]PREVNTION song,” he says.

With the release of his 2019 hit, Heart on Ice, Rod Wave of Petersburg, Florida went viral on YouTube and TikTok.

On November 1, 2019, he released his debut album, Ghetto Gospel, which charted at number ten on the Billboard Hot 200.

Rod’s second studio album, Pray 4 Love, came out on April 3, 2020.

The Billboard Hot 200 charted this album at number two.

Rod Wave was selected for XXL’s 2020 Freshman Class a few months later, in August.

