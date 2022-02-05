What are the lyrics to the new song Black Summer by Red Hot Chili Peppers?

What is the meaning of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ new song Black Summer?

The RED HOT Chilli Peppers are known for consistently releasing mega hits.

Their new song, Unlimited Love, has given their fans a taste of their upcoming album.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers released their new single, Black Summer, from their Unlimited Love album on Friday, February 4, 2022.

The California stars debuted the official video for the song at midnight on February 4 via Warner Records, marking the band’s first release since guitarist John Frusciante rejoined the group in 2019.

The first verse of the song begins with the following lyrics:

“I am a lazy rain, the skies refuse to cry, Cremation takes a bite out of your supply, the night is dressed like noon, a sailor spoke too soon, and China is on the dark side of the moon”

The song then repeats these words at the end:

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are on tour in the United Kingdom, with the following dates:

Throughout their world tour, the band will be supported by a number of major acts.

A(dollar)AP Rocky has confirmed that he will be joining the band in Manchester.

Also performing in London and Glasgow will be Anderson Paak and The Free Nationals, as well as Thundercat on all UK dates.

