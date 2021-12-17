What are the members of the cast of How I Met Your Father?

How did you meet your father’s cast?

A spin-off of How I Met Your Mother is in the works, according to the show’s creators.

How I Met Your Father’s cast has finally been revealed.

Hilary Duff, a veteran actor, will play the lead in this star-studded series.

In 2021, she will play Sophie, a character who will be navigating and finding the balance between her love life and her real life.

Chris Lowell, who portrays Jesse, a teacher in the series, will be the show’s male lead.

Ian, who shares the same Tinder date with Sophie, is also played by Daniel Augustin.

Josh Peck, who plays Drew, Jesse’s vice-principal, is another notable character in the series.

Sid is played by Suraj Sharma, and Hannah is played by Ashle Reyes, who is Sid’s girlfriend and a seasoned career woman.

Tien Tran, Tom Ainsley, and Francia Raisa round out the cast as Ellen, Charlie, and Valentina, respectively.

The series follows a young woman as she reminisces about her past love life as her future self recounts how she met her son’s father.

“In the near future, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021, where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options,” according to the official plot synopsis for the series.

The official trailer has given fans a sneak peek at what will happen in the highly anticipated film.

How I Met Your Father will premiere on Hulu in the United States on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

However, the UK broadcaster has yet to confirm the series’ release date.

