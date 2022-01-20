What are the most profitable Dragons’ Den projects?

Which Dragons’ Den ventures have been the most successful?

In the show’s 17-year history, DRAGON’S DEN has given thousands of aspiring entrepreneurs a chance to shine.

After a failed pitch, many have had to face the wrath of the strict judges, but many have thrived under the Dragon’s and their investments’ wings.

Look After My Bills’ co-founders astounded the Dragons and walked away with the best deal in the show’s history.

Jenny Campbell and Tej Lalvani, both Dragons, each put in £120,000 for a 3% stake in the company.

Look After My Bills is a type of price comparison site that actually does a lot of the legwork for you.

Customers only need to sign up once, and then the service will find you a great deal every year.

Look After My Bills will switch you to a better deal if one becomes available – for free.

The company has grown to over 200,000 members since its first appearance on the show, and GoCompare purchased it in the summer of 2019.

Since his first appearance on the show, Levi Roots has gone a long way to disprove Duncan Bannatyne’s remark that “this business has no future.”

While Bannatyne was unimpressed, Peter Jones and Richard Farleigh were bullish, investing £50,000 in the company for a whopping 40% stake.

According to the Sunday Times Rich List, Roots’ company Reggae Reggae sauces are now available in all major UK supermarkets, boosting his net worth to an estimated £30 million.

Peter Jones, who is still a brand shareholder, once described his decision as “one of my most successful investments from the show.”

Portable whiteboard in a roll was an out-of-the-box concept that proved to be a huge hit.

Magic Whiteboard, founded by husband-and-wife Neil and Laura Westwood, was Dragons Deborah Meaden and Theo Paphitis’ most successful investment.

All major office supply stores with a global customer base currently stock the stationary equipment.

The Westwoods bought back Meaden and Paphitis’ shares in September 2014, giving the Dragons an £800,000 profit on their £100,000 investment.

Skinny Tan, a skin-care company, was founded in 2012 and made a staggering £600,000 profit in its first year.

With those kinds of numbers, co-founders Kate Cotton and Louise Ferguson certainly piqued the Dragons’ interest, to the point where all five of them expressed an interest before Kelly Hoppen and Piers Linney made the winning offer of £60,000 for a 10% stake in the company.

In June 2015, Skinny Tan was sold for an undisclosed sum, but both co-founders, as well as Hoppen and Linney, are still shareholders.

