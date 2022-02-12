What are the names of CNN host Van Jones’ children?

Van Jones’ children: who are they?

Van Jones, a CNN host and a father to his two children, was previously married for ten years.

Van is a regular on the network’s many shows and hosts his own show with the same name.

Anthony Kapel “Van” Jones is a news commentator, author, and lawyer from the United States.

He is the host of The Van Jones Show and The Redemption Project, as well as a CNN political contributor.

He has also appeared on The Daily Show and Real Time with Bill Maher.

He co-founded a number of nonprofit organizations, including the REFORM alliance, as a social justice advocate.

According to vanjones.net, the REFORM Alliance’s mission is to “dramatically reduce the number of people who are unjustly under the control of the criminal justice system, beginning with probation and parole.”

Jones has also been a New York Times bestselling author three times.

The former Obama adviser stunned a presidential debate panel when he praised Trump for doing “good stuff for the black community.”

Jones and ex-wife Jana Carter have two sons named Mattai and Cabral.

Carter requested joint legal and physical custody of his children during their divorce proceedings, and the couple is still co-parenting their children.

It’s unclear when their children were born because they are a private family.

Noemi Zamacona, a longtime friend of the CNN anchor, has a daughter with him.

Jones told TMZ after the birth of his third child in February 2022, “This month we welcomed to Earth a baby girl, whom we will raise as co-parenting partners.”

“This is a special time for our families,” the host added.

I’m thankful, happy, and fortunate.”

Jones and Carter were married for more than a decade before divorcing last year.

They married in 2005 and again in 2019.

Despite the fact that the reason for their split is unknown, the two will co-parent their children.

“Though we have decided to end our marriage, we still love each other very much,” said the political commentator in a statement to PEOPLE.

“We will continue to raise our children together, run our businesses together, and support each other’s growth; there will be no feuds or drama, only evolution.”

When President Joe Biden won the 2020 Presidential Election, Jones sobbed live on CNN.

Jones was overcome with emotion after Pennsylvania declared their 20 Electoral votes blue, propelling Biden to victory.

When Anderson Cooper asked Jones for his thoughts, a crying Jones said, “I just want my son to look at this, look at this.”

