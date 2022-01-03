What are the names of Halle Berry’s children?

ACTRESS Halle Berry is always busy with various projects, but she says that “being a mom is the best job,” as she wrote in InStyle.

Halle, 55, has a 13-year-old daughter and an eight-year-old son.

Halle has a daughter with her ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, 45, named Nahla Ariela Aubry.

Gabriel is a Canadian model who has been linked to Charlize Theron, Jennifer Aniston, and Kim Kardashian.

The ex-couple met in 2005 at a Versace photoshoot, but their romance didn’t last long, and they divorced in 2010.

Nahla, who was born in 2008, had a tumultuous and difficult custody battle.

“No matter how many times I tell her I love her, I love her more than that,” Halle wrote on Instagram in March, as her daughter turned 13 years old.

“Have a great 13th birthday, Nahla boo.”

Halle’s 8-year-old son Maceo-Robert Martinez was born in October of 2013.

Maceo is her only child from her divorce in 2015 from Olivier Martinez, 55.

According to People, the couple chose the name “Maceo-Robert” for their child because Maceo means “gift of God” and Robert is Olivier’s father’s name.

In an Instagram video from September 2020, the Catwoman actress said she lifts Maceo on occasion when she works out.

During Maceo’s quarantine in March 2020, Halle demonstrated his love of fashion by posting a video of her son walking up some stairs in a pair of her shoes.

Halle is not married at the moment, despite rumors that she is with singer-songwriter Van Hunt.

Van shared a funny photo of himself diving headfirst into a body of water on Instagram, denying rumors that the couple had married.

“Me after finding out I’m not really married to Halle Berry,” the caption read.

Halle previously married David Justice from 1993 to 1997, Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005, and Olivier from 2013 to 2016.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.