What are the names of Hugh Jackman’s children?

What are Hugh Jackman’s kids’ names?

HUGH Jackman is an Australian actor who has appeared in a variety of roles in television, film, and theater.

He has two adopted children with his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness married in 1996 after meeting on the set of Correlli, an Australian TV show.

Furness and Hugh decided to adopt after experiencing two miscarriages.

Oscar Jackman was the couple’s first child, whom they adopted in the year 2000.

According to Now To Love, Oscar met his birth family for the first time in 2020, and reportedly shared a photo of the occasion on his now-private Instagram account at the time.

In 2005, Hugh and Furness adopted Ava Jackman.

Furness is an outspoken proponent of adoption, having founded Australia’s National Adoption Awareness Week and working to make the process both faster and more equitable.

She is the founder and patron of Adopt Change, a non-profit organization that strives to “make it possible for every child to grow up in a permanent, loving family.”

Hugh and Furness met on the set of her 10-episode Australian television show, Correlli, where she played prison psychologist Louisa Correlli, in 1995.

In a ceremony in Melbourne’s Toorak suburb on April 11, 1996, the couple married.

Hugh designed Furness’s engagement ring, and their wedding bands bear a Hindu inscription that reads, “We dedicate our union to a greater source.”

Rumors began to circulate in 2017 that the couple had divorced and were living separately.

Hugh denied the allegations at the time, saying, “This story is 100 percent fabricated.”

Hugh Jackman is estimated to have a net worth of (dollar)180 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Hugh Jackman is best known for his role as Wolverine in the X-Men series and beyond.

Hugh made an estimated (dollar)20 million per film during his peak as Wolverine.

Hugh is currently starring in a revival of The Music Man on Broadway.

The 53-year-old is a Tony Award winner twice over, as well as a Grammy and Emmy Award winner.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.