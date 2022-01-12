What are the names of Ronnie Spector’s children?

What are the children of Ronnie Spector?

Ronnie Spector, a 78-year-old musician, died on January 12, 2022.

The Ronettes’ singer is regarded as a 1960s icon.

With two different men, the musician had a total of five children.

She and her ex-husband Phil Spector had three children together.

With her most recent husband Jonathan Greenfield, Spector had two more children.

Donte Phillip Spector, Gary Phillip Spector, Louis Phillip Spector, Jason Charles Greenfield, and Austin Drew Greenfield are among her children.

On March 23, 1969, Donte was born.

Gary was born on the 12th of May in the year 1966.

Louis was born in Van Nuys, California, on May 12, 1966.

As of this date, no information about Jason and Austin’s birthdays is available to the public.

