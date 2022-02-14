What are the names of Snoop Dogg’s children?

Snoop Dogg’s Kids: Who Are They?

SNOOP Dogg is a father of four, as well as a rap icon, Super Bowl performer, and Martha Stewart’s best friend.

His four kids are between the ages of 22 and 27.

Corde, Snoop’s oldest son, was born in 1994 and is now 27 years old.

Corde’s mother is Shante Broadus, Snoop’s wife of 24 years.

In 1997, they married.

Snoop is a grandfather now that Corde has three children of his own.

Corde has three children with Soraya Love, his longtime partner, and one with a previous partner.

Soraya and Corde also lost a fourth child at the age of ten days.

Corde is currently in the industry as an actor.

Snoop’s second-oldest son, Cordell, is 24 years old and his mother is Shante.

Cordell, who used to play college football for UCLA, is over six feet tall.

He was a wide receiver in the NFL before becoming a model.

He’s worked as a model for Ralph Lauren and Vanity Fair, and he and his wife Phia have two children together.

Julian, Snoop’s eldest son, is 23 years old and lives in Los Angeles, California.

Julian is shared by Snoop and Laurie Holmand, his ex-girlfriend.

Julian spent most of his life playing basketball, but now he works as a real estate agent for the firm Agents of LA, where he finds expensive homes for the rich and elite.

Cori, Snoop’s only daughter and youngest child, is 22 years old and lives with his wife Shante.

Cori has been pursuing her own music career since 2012.

She appeared on one of her father’s albums in 2012.

She now has her own music available on Spotify and Apple Music.

