What are the names of Vicente Fernandez’s children?

Vicente Fernandez, known as the “King of Rancheras,” died on December 12, 2021.

Vicente Jr., Alejandro, Gerardo, and Alejandra, his four adult children, whom he shared with his wife Maria del Refugio Abarca Villaseor, were born when he was 81 years old.

Alejandro Fernandez, like his father Vicente, was born on April 24, 1971 and is a singer.

Alejandro made his first public appearance in 1976 during one of his father’s shows in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Alejandro released his self-titled debut album in December of 1992.

At the Lo Nuestro Awards in 1993, it received a nomination for Regional Mexican Album of the Year.

Alejandro began his career with more traditional Mexican folk music before branching out into pop.

His fans have given him the nickname El Potrillo, which means “the colt.”

He has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles and has won two Latin Grammy Awards.

Alejandro has sold more than 30 million records worldwide, with 16 studio albums and a slew of live albums.

Alejandro’s net worth is estimated to be around (dollar)20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Vicente Fernández Jr., the singer’s eldest child, was born in Mexico City on November 11, 1963.

Vicente Fernández Jr., like his brother Alejandro Fernández, is a Mexican singer who has toured with his famous father on several occasions.

The Whitey Theater in Mexico City and the Million Dollar in Los Angeles, California are two of the most famous venues.

Vicente Fernández Jr. has appeared in two of his father’s films, “Tacos al Carbon” from 1971 and “One and a Half Against the World” from 1972.

He has also chosen to pursue a political career in Mexico in his later years.

Vicente’s youngest son, Gerado Fernandez, is a prominent businessman in Mexico.

Despite growing up in the shadow of the “Charro de Huentitán” and the entertainment industry, he has maintained a low profile throughout his life.

In the professional world, however, Gerardo Fernández has frequently bred Thoroughbred horses, a hobby he shares with his famous father.

Vicente Fernández’s only child, Alejandra Fernández, is his youngest and only child.

She has kept a low profile, similar to her brother Gerardo, and little is known about her.

She doesn’t have any social media accounts and has stayed out of the spotlight for a long time.