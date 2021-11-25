What are the numbers of Rockettes and how much do they earn?

The Rockettes are one of the most famous dance troupes in the world, thanks to their long legs and perfectly timed dance routines.

On November 25, 2021, they will perform at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Rockettes are a precision dance company based in the United States of America.

The company was founded in 1925 in St. Louis, Missouri.

Since 1932, they’ve been performing at New York’s Radio City Music Hall.

They had a touring company until 2015.

They are best known for their roles in the Radio City Christmas Spectacular and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, both of which they perform every year.

For the first time since 2019, the Rockettes performed in front of an audience at the Macy’s parade on Thursday, November 25, 2021.

Carrie Underwood, Mickey Guyton, Kristin Chenoweth, Jon Batiste, and Nelly are among the performers expected to take part in the parade.

Unless they are actively singing, this year’s performers must wear masks.

There are 80 Rockettes in total, 40 in each cast, but only 36 of them perform onstage at any given time.

Each cast has four “swings” who can fill in for nine of the line’s female members.

More than 3,000 women have performed as Rockettes since the Christmas Spectacular debuted in 1933.

Each Rockette receives a weekly paycheck ranging from (dollar)1,400 to (dollar)1,500.

This only amounts to between (dollar)36,400 and (dollar)39,000 per year because these famous dancers only perform seasonally.

The Rockettes, on the other hand, get their benefits all year long.

The Rockettes’ Christmas Spectacular will return to Radio City Music Hall in 2021.

For the rest of the year, tickets are still available for most days.

For the first time in 87 years, the Rockettes’ Christmas Spectacular was cancelled in 2020.

“We regret that the 2020 production of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by Chase, has been canceled due to continued uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic,” Madison Square Garden Entertainment said at the time.

“We’re sorry for everyone involved with the show, as well as the many fans who have made the Christmas Spectacular a beloved part of their holiday tradition.”

