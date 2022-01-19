What are the rules of the Too Hot To Handle competition, and how much does sex cost the contestants?

What are the rules of Too Hot To Handle, and how much do the contestants pay for sex?

Season 3 of TOO HOT TO HANDLE is now available on Netflix, with a whole new batch of sexy singletons.

Contestants aren’t allowed to engage in any kind of sexual activity on the show, but don’t worry if you’re already confused; we’ve broken down the rules for you.

Ten young, hot singletons from all over the world meet in a tropical paradise for what they believe will be the most exotic and erotic summer of their lives – but there’s a catch.

If they want to win the (dollar)100K (£72K) grand prize, these commitment-phobes who enjoy a casual hook-up will have to give up all hanky-panky for the duration of the retreat – the prize money decreases with each slip-up.

The rules are controlled by Lana, an Alexa-style device, and they are as follows:

So we know that when the contestants on Too Hot To Handle break the rules, the prize fund decreases.

They pay a high price if they engage in any kind of sexual activity.

A small number of couples have access to a private suite.

One couple spent the night there in a previous season and lost the group (dollar)16,000, (£12.8K), but we weren’t told what they did, only that they didn’t have intercourse.

A few loopholes exist.

Couples can hug, which means you can have a real snuggle that will boost your endorphins as well as other benefits.

They can also share a bed, but no joking around.

The contestants are also given unique watches to wear throughout the series.

If Lana believes a couple has developed a deeper bond, the watch flashes a color, indicating that they can neck on as much as they want until the watch returns to neutral.