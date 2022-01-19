Trending
What are the rules of the Too Hot To Handle competition, and how much does sex cost the contestants?

Season 3 of TOO HOT TO HANDLE is now available on Netflix, with a whole new batch of sexy singletons.

Contestants aren’t allowed to engage in any kind of sexual activity on the show, but don’t worry if you’re already confused; we’ve broken down the rules for you.

Ten young, hot singletons from all over the world meet in a tropical paradise for what they believe will be the most exotic and erotic summer of their lives – but there’s a catch.

If they want to win the (dollar)100K (£72K) grand prize, these commitment-phobes who enjoy a casual hook-up will have to give up all hanky-panky for the duration of the retreat – the prize money decreases with each slip-up.

The rules are controlled by Lana, an Alexa-style device, and they are as follows:

So we know that when the contestants on Too Hot To Handle break the rules, the prize fund decreases.

They pay a high price if they engage in any kind of sexual activity.

A small number of couples have access to a private suite.

One couple spent the night there in a previous season and lost the group (dollar)16,000, (£12.8K), but we weren’t told what they did, only that they didn’t have intercourse.

A few loopholes exist.

Couples can hug, which means you can have a real snuggle that will boost your endorphins as well as other benefits.

They can also share a bed, but no joking around.

The contestants are also given unique watches to wear throughout the series.

If Lana believes a couple has developed a deeper bond, the watch flashes a color, indicating that they can neck on as much as they want until the watch returns to neutral.

