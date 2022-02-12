What are the various types of love languages?

What are the various kinds of love languages?

COMPATIBILITY is essential for a successful relationship, and Valentine’s Day is a wonderful opportunity to show someone you care.

Knowing your partner’s love language can help you express yourself appropriately this Valentine’s Day.

Gary Chapman published a book in 1992 called “Love Languages” that explains how romantic partners express and experience love in different ways.

There are five love languages, each of which represents a different aspect of a relationship.

Acts of service are simply things your partner does to make your life easier. This may sound toxic, but it isn’t.

These can be anything from making you a cup of tea to picking up your parents from the train station, basically anything that makes your life easier.

Actions speak louder than words, and acts of service exemplify this.

We may be embarrassed to admit that we enjoy receiving gifts for fear of sounding materialistic or greedy.

However, giving a gift does not have to be expensive; a bouquet of flowers or a handwritten card could suffice.

The fact that someone thought to bring something that might brighten your day is the most important factor here.

Spending time with your significant other is another love language that means exactly what it says.

This could be on a romantic vacation or simply sitting on the couch together doing different things.

It is the comforting and significant proximity to each other that is significant.

This is the love language for those who enjoy holding their partner’s hand.

Opening up to someone and being physically close, especially when we’re all used to being two metres apart, is important because you can communicate more than you realize with your body language.

Words of affirmation are for people who express love with their words.

Telling your partner you love them or expressing your feelings in other ways can help you communicate your feelings in a clear and transparent manner.

If you can’t see each other in person, voice notes and phone calls are a great alternative.

Everyone possesses a mix of all five love languages.

Look at what you like to receive as well as what you give out to figure out yours.

You may enjoy giving gifts, but you prefer to be praised.

There are many online tests you can take to figure it out, but you’ll probably already know which one you have the strongest feelings for.

Make a list of the things that are most important to you, from most important to least important, and have your partner do the same…

