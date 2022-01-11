What Brad Pitt Had to Say About Alia Shawkat’s Romance Rumors

Brad Pitt’s Reaction to Alia Shawkat’s Relationship Rumors

In 2019, Alia Shawkat and Brad Pitt sparked romance rumors.

While she’s made it clear that they’re just friends, the actress won’t forget the incident, telling a new interviewer, “It was not fun at all.”

Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat were rumored to be dating once upon a time in Hollywood.

Even though their outings were only friendly, the 32-year-old actress hasn’t forgotten about the 2019-2020 rumors about their relationship status.

Thankfully, the frenzy appears to have subsided: Shawkat said in an interview with The New Yorker that people no longer follow her around in the hopes of getting close to Pitt.

It came in hot and left just as quickly as it arrived.

It happened while I was alone with it during Covid.

It was strange.

Now it’s like a strange dream, and I’m wondering, “Did that really happen?”

But, according to Shawkat, the 58-year-old Oscar winner “had no awareness of it at all.”

She continued, “Which is so funny.”

“He doesn’t read s–t like that.”

‘You know how everyone thinks we’re dating? And there’s this whole thing, and I’m being followed,’ I said, and he said, ‘I’m sorry.’

It happens all the time.

It happens if you hang out with me.’ He had no idea.”

Shawkat, on the other hand, was unable to avoid the rumors.

“I was at my grandmother’s house, my father’s mother, the other day,” the Search Party star told the outlet.

“She’s been in this country for more than 30 years and still can’t communicate in English.”

Muslim woman from Iraq.

She’s seated in front of her television, watching a Turkish soap opera.

And next to her is an old gossip magazine with Brad’s face and a small circle around my face.

It says ‘Brad’s New Girl!’ and has old Instagram photos of me and friends at dinner on the inside.

It was like, ‘ALL ABOUT ALIA,’ this whole made-up story about how spending time together was helping us heal.

“All of this nonsense.”

Shawkat remembered, “I looked at my grandmother and said, ‘Why do you have this?'”

“She’s like, ‘It’s you and this movie star! And it’s your face.’ It made me feel embarrassed.”

I told her that she needed to get rid of it.

She also laughed.”

