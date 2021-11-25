What Busy Philipps Has Learned in the Year Since Her Child’s Nonbinary Identity (Exclusive)

Busy Philipps on What She’s Learned in the Year Since Her Child’s Nonbinary Coming-Out (Exclusive)

Philipps has gained a lot of knowledge from her child.

Denny Directo of ET spoke with the 42-year-old actress about the lessons she’s learned in the year since her 13-year-old daughter Birdie came out as queer and started using theythem pronouns.

Philipps and her husband, Marc Silverstein, also have an eight-year-old daughter, Cricket.

Birdie was praised by Philipps as “the coolest” for their confidence in revealing themselves to the world.

“Birdie and I had talked about it.

“They came to me and said, ‘You can talk about me, my queerness, and my pronouns on your podcast,'” Philipps told ET. “I was like, ‘Are you sure? Let’s talk about it.'”

Philipps and Birdie decided to talk about the teen’s identity after speaking with her family and reflecting on the “great deal of value” she’d previously gotten from sharing her personal stories publicly.

“In terms of how people have responded,” Philipps said of Birdie, “they’re kind of always unfazed by everything.”

“Knowing that there would be people who would be cruel to my child was difficult for me; I felt like I was putting my child out there, at risk of receiving some of that negativity toward who they are as a person.”

Birdie told Philipps, “Mom, you thought everyone was going to be real nice about it? No, this is the world we live in…

Because… I’m so glad you did it…

I don’t have to explain myself to people over and over.

“You were kind enough to help me out.”

Philipps said, “I’ve gotten so many horrible, horrible DMs… but who cares?”

“What was I expecting?” as Birdie says.

The positive messages Philipps receives far outnumber the negative ones.

“I’ve gotten so many messages and letters in the last year from… moms just thanking me for talking about it, talking about my child’s queerness and their choice of pronouns,” she said, “because they’re going through the same thing, but they live in a small town in the middle of the country, and this helps them have the conversation easier.”

“I believe it is a part of our culture,” she says.

