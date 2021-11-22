What can you expect from each celebrity in this year’s line-up, as well as who will win I’m A Celebrity 2021?

Among the famous faces who have visited the castle this year are Richard Madeley, Louise Minchin, and Dame Arlene Phillips.

And with that, we’re off.

Another group of famous faces has entered the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here castle, hoping to prove to the public – and themselves – that they can survive without the trappings of celebrity life.

Ant and Dec split the ten campmates into two teams in last night’s premiere episode, throwing them right into the deep end.

They endured a series of stomach-churning and terrifying tests in the hopes of securing a spot in Gwyrch Castle’s more comfortable main camp.

The losers would be sent to the “clink,” a desolate camp with no beds and rations of rice and beans.

The unlucky team consisted of Danny Williams, Dame Arlene Phillips, Naughty Boy, Richard Madeley, and David Ginola, while Frankie Bridge, Louise Minchin, Kadeena Cox, Matty Lee, and Snoochie Shy enjoyed the castle’s relative comfort.

For this year’s campmates, there will be three weeks of trials, cold nights, and rice and beans.

Will they be able to get a hold of it?

Based on just one day in the castle, here’s how I – a self-proclaimed I’m A Celeb fanatic – believe they’ll fare:

Being a dark horse is the most likely scenario.

The former BBC Breakfast presenter was pumped for the first trial, which involved a terrifying walk along a plank suspended hundreds of feet in the air.

She eventually defeated Danny Miller in the round, demonstrating that she has the skill and stamina to take on anything the castle can throw at her.

The most likely outcome is that he will become the nation’s heartthrob.

Matty’s “work husband,” Tom Daley, is already a fan in the UK, so it’s only a matter of time before we fall for his diving partner.

The 23-year-old exudes a calm and pleasant demeanor, and he’ll go far in the competition.

Over the next three weeks, perhaps he’ll learn the plurals of even more creepy creatures.

Most likely to: Boost camp morale

While her fellow celebrities walked the plank over a cliff, BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ Snoochie cheered them on and told them to pretend they were in Ibiza.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

