What caused Andre Leon Talley’s death?

What was Andre Leon Talley’s cause of death?

Vogue’s flamboyant former creative director and one-time editor-at-large ANDRE Leon Talley has died.

On Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at the age of 73, the fashion icon died in hospital.

Tally died at a hospital in White Plains, New York, according to a source close to the situation.

The cause of his death has yet to be determined.

However, his longtime friend and Houston resident, Dr.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Yvonne Cormier died of complications related to Covid-19.

Talley had underlying health issues due to his weight, according to Dr. Cormier, an anesthesiologist.

He was rumored to have tried and failed to lose weight numerous times.

She said she had a 45-year friendship with Talley, whom she met as a student at Brown University in Rhode Island.

“Goodbye, darling Andre… no one saw the world in a more elegant and glamorous way than you did,” veteran designer von Furstenberg wrote on Instagram.

“You were the most soulful and grandiose person I’d ever met.

The world will be a less happy place.

For 45 years, I have loved and laughed with you.

I miss your deafening screams…

“I adore you so much.”

“I am sad to hear of Andre Leon Talley’s passing,” Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer tweeted.

My heartfelt condolences go out to his family.”

Viola Davis, another Oscar winner, shared a photo of herself and Tulley on Twitter, writing, “RIP Andre Leon Talley.”

“Rest in peace, King.”

Jeremy O Harris, the playwright of “Slave Play,” was among those who paid his respects.

“There were few people I could look up to up there amongst the stars who looked like me just more fab except for you Andre,” he said as a little black gay boy reaching for the stars from the south.